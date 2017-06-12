Police still at a loss as Marie search continues
The lawyer representing the mother of missing Marie Eleni Grimsrud says police still have no clue as to her whereabouts or whether she is in fact in Cyprus or not. Four-year-old Marie was abducted on April 27 as her mother, 43-year-old Greek Cypriot Lena Ioannou, was dropping her off at nursery in Nicosia.
