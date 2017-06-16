Police officer injured in blast at Br...

Police officer injured in blast at British base in Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

A small explosion occurred outside a police station at a British military base in Cyprus early on Tuesday, authorities said, adding that it was being treated as a criminal investigation. The blast occurred shortly after 3am on Tuesday when a man on a motorcycle hurled a grenade at the police station at the entrance of the Dhekelia Garrison military base, according to the police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC