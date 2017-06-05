Parents scrambling as teachers go on ...

Parents scrambling as teachers go on strike

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Thousands of parents were forced to make alternative arrangements for their children on Thursday after state schools across large areas of Cyprus closed due to the teachers strike in the districts of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta. The strike is taking place at state schools, nurseries and special schools in the districts of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta while a similar protest will take place in the districts of Limassol and Paphos on Thursday, June 15. State primary school teachers' union POED is unhappy over new teacher regulations - championed by Education Minister Costas Kadis - that were recently approved by parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC