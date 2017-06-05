Parents scrambling as teachers go on strike
Thousands of parents were forced to make alternative arrangements for their children on Thursday after state schools across large areas of Cyprus closed due to the teachers strike in the districts of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta. The strike is taking place at state schools, nurseries and special schools in the districts of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta while a similar protest will take place in the districts of Limassol and Paphos on Thursday, June 15. State primary school teachers' union POED is unhappy over new teacher regulations - championed by Education Minister Costas Kadis - that were recently approved by parliament.
