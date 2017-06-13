Official: Small blast at British base...

Official: Small blast at British base police HQ in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus - A British spokesman in Cyprus says an explosion at the police headquarters of a U.K. military base has slightly injured one policeman and caused minor structural damage.

Chicago, IL

