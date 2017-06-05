New Cobalt flights alters airport shuttle timetable

The change in flight schedules for Cypriot airliner Cobalt has prompted Kapnos Airport Shuttle to alter its timetable linking Nicosia and Larnaca with Paphos Airport. Groups of four passengers or more will be provided free transport to the Kapnos shuttle station in Nicosia as well as to the Kapnos shuttle starting point in Larnaca.

