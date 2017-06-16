Ledra Street rent the most expensive

Renting a shop or an office in Nicosia's Ledra Street will set you back more than other prime locations in the Cypriot capital's city centre. According to figures released by Danos & Associates, a member of international organisation BNP Paribas Real Estate, renting a shop in Ledra Street will set you back some a 30-a 35 per square metre.

Chicago, IL

