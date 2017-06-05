Hotels filled to the rafters over ban...

Hotels filled to the rafters over bank holiday weekend

14 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Coastal town hotels were packed out over the 'Kataklysmos' Flood Festival long weekend as thousands of locals joined overseas visitors at the seaside. Hotels in Paralimni, Ayia Napa, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos reached 100% of their capacity while restaurants and other tourism-associated businesses also reported busy days.

Chicago, IL

