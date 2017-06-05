Google +

Google +

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Five species of whales, dolphins and porpoises can be found in Cyprus waters according to the results of the first-ever study of this kind conducted by the Fisheries Department. Sperm whale , Striped dolphin , Rough-toothed dolphin , Common bottlenose dolphin , Risso's dolphin are the five species documented in the study while the second part of the study; to locate Cuvier's beaked whale was unsuccessful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC