Five species of whales, dolphins and porpoises can be found in Cyprus waters according to the results of the first-ever study of this kind conducted by the Fisheries Department. Sperm whale , Striped dolphin , Rough-toothed dolphin , Common bottlenose dolphin , Risso's dolphin are the five species documented in the study while the second part of the study; to locate Cuvier's beaked whale was unsuccessful.

