11 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The restored Church of Ayia Marina, located in the village of Ayia Marina Skyllouras in the north has been handed over to the Maronite Church. The handover came almost a year after the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage started conservation works on the Nicosia district site.

