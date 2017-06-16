Ghana attacker Caleb Ekuban on the verge of joining Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia- Report

Ghanaian attacker Caleb Ansah Ekuban is close to joining Cypriot outfit Apoel Nicosia on loan from Chievo Verona, according to reports. The 22-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Moldovan side FK Partizan, where he plundered in 17 goals with five assists in 34 league games.

