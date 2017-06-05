Finding alternative to Incirlik air b...

Finding alternative to Incirlik air base might not be easy

Ties between NATO allies Germany and Turkey have been recently strained by a series of rows and Germany will decide on June 7 whether to withdraw troops deployed at Turkey's Incirlik Air Force Base. The decision might be approved by the Bundestag in mid-June, while Jordan was named as a possible alternative to the Incirlik Airbase.

