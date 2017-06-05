Family on hunger strike outside Presi...

Family on hunger strike outside Presidential Palace

Wednesday

A Kurdish family, that left Syria a decade ago and who have been fighting for Cypriot citizenship ever since, will go on hunger strike outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. The family, which has been in Cyprus for over 10 years, set up tents by the Presidential Palace on April 7. They had previously been camped outside the Interior Ministry for almost a year, from October 2014 to August 2015.

Chicago, IL

