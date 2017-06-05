Cyprus to be sued over 'dangerous' ride

15 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The parents of a toddler that suffered injuries on a rusty merry-go-round in Nicosia have stated that they will take the Forestry Department to court. Last Sunday, a 15-month-old boy suffered burns when he came into contact with the merry-go-round that had been baking under the intense summer sun at the Acadamias Park in Aglantzia.

