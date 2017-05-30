Cyprus talks focus shifts to New York

By Annie Charalambous Days before a meeting in New York of the island's leaders with the UN chief aiming for a second Conference on Cyprus in Geneva, hopes are on the low side. Both President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci yesterday sent the message that neither side accepts what each perceives as set pre-conditions before a conference can be convened.

