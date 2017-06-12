Cyprus, Greece and Israel get summit underway

A Trilateral Summit involving Cyprus, Greece and Israel will take place in Thessaloniki on Thursday with the leaders set to discuss a range of issues including energy and stronger economic ties. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades arrived in Thessaloniki on Thursday morning to attend the summit and sign the Thessaloniki Joint Declaration alongside Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

