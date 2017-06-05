Cinema's enduring appeal for Cypriot ...

Cinema's enduring appeal for Cypriot actor

By Athena Karsera In an exclusive interview ahead of the upcoming 12th Cyprus International Film Festival, jury member and international actor Anthony Skordi revealed what he hopes to see on the screen next week, some of his future plans, and why he's happy to be back on the island. The festival begins in Paphos this coming week, bringing the silver screen to life between June 14 and 24. As well as screenings, there will also be a series of lectures, including lectures and workshops.

