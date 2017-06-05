British woman in Paphos 'raped' after...

British woman in Paphos 'raped' after night out

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A British woman living in Paphos has told police that she was raped in her own home by a man she had met hours earlier in a bar. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old British woman sharing a home in the village of Geroskippou with several other women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC