Archive of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation

In celebration of the International Archives Day, the Historical Archive of the Bank of Cyprus - Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, is organising a lecture dedicated to the Archive of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation. What: Archive of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation When : Thursday, 08 June Where : Andreas Patsalides Hall, Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Phaneromenis Street, Nicosia.

Chicago, IL

