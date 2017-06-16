Appeals for Dutch woman to break sile...

Appeals for Dutch woman to break silence over missing Marie

Volunteers searching for abducted Marie Eleni Grimsrud have appealed to a Dutch woman, arrested twice by police regarding the kidnapping, to shed light on the case 'before it's too late'. Initial police investigations were intense and far-reaching but ever since the release of all the suspects due to a lack of evidence, the case seems to have reached a dead end.

