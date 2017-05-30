The Cyprus Academy of Music and iDA Productions Centre present soprano, Ester Ustaeva straight from St. Petersburg and Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou on the piano, for a live concert at the Centre of Visual Arts and Research . What: An Evening of Opera When: Saturday, 3 June Where : Centre of Visual Arts and Research , 285 Ermou street, Nicosia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.