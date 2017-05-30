An Evening of Opera

An Evening of Opera

The Cyprus Academy of Music and iDA Productions Centre present soprano, Ester Ustaeva straight from St. Petersburg and Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou on the piano, for a live concert at the Centre of Visual Arts and Research . What: An Evening of Opera When: Saturday, 3 June Where : Centre of Visual Arts and Research , 285 Ermou street, Nicosia.

Chicago, IL

