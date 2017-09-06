1600 Daily: Everything White House fo...

1600 Daily: Everything White House for 6/9/17

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The White House

Vice President Pence delivers remarks to airmen, service members, and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, GA at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference, highlighting his Administration's achievements and saying he would continue to put America first and create a level playing field for American workers. . @POTUS to @FaithandFreedom #RoadToMajority "you fought hard for me and now I'm fighting for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC