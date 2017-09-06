1600 Daily: Everything White House for 6/9/17

Vice President Pence delivers remarks to airmen, service members, and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, GA at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference, highlighting his Administration's achievements and saying he would continue to put America first and create a level playing field for American workers. . @POTUS to @FaithandFreedom #RoadToMajority "you fought hard for me and now I'm fighting for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.