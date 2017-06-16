12th Cyprus International Film Festiv...

12th Cyprus International Film Festival "Golden Aphrodite"

The 12th Cyprus International Film Festival will take place between June 14-24 in Paphos, offering a range of various activities, master-classes, workshops and film screenings. What: 12th Cyprus International Film Festival "Golden Aphrodite" When : Wednesday, 14 June - Saturday, 24 June Where : Neapolis University Pafos, 2 Danais Avenue, Paphos The programme of events includes the Pegasos Cinema Lab workshop from June 14-24.

