The 12th Cyprus International Film Festival will take place between June 14-24 in Paphos, offering a range of various activities, master-classes, workshops and film screenings. What: 12th Cyprus International Film Festival "Golden Aphrodite" When : Wednesday, 14 June - Saturday, 24 June Where : Neapolis University Pafos, 2 Danais Avenue, Paphos The programme of events includes the Pegasos Cinema Lab workshop from June 14-24.

