Veiled threats on the future of UNFICYP

Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A possible decision by American President Donald Trump to cut funding to United Nations peacekeeping missions could jeopardise the United Nations Forces in Cyprus , Phileleftheros newspaper reported on Monday. In a speech delivered by the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, it was announced that Trump may cut back on financing UN peacekeeping missions without so as much going into much detail.

Chicago, IL

