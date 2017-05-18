UN envoy in shuttle diplomacy for Cyprus talks' final phase

A U.N peacekeeper stands guards by a graffiti peace sign during a demonstration for the peace between Greek and Turkish Cypriots at the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, May 18, 2017. A United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide, is shuttling between the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to clinch agreement on holding a summit in Geneva where it's hoped the final act of two years of reunification talks will be played out.

