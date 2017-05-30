UN envoy calls off Cyprus talks, no d...

UN envoy calls off Cyprus talks, no deal on peace summit

In this Monday, May 11, 2015 file photo, Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades, right, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, left, and United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide shake hands after a dinner at the Ledra Palace Hotel inside the UN controlled buffer zone that divides the Cypriot capital Nicosia. United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide on Friday, May 26, 2017, has called off talks with the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit that would aim for an overall reunification deal.

