UN envoy calls off Cyprus talks, no deal on peace summit
In this Monday, May 11, 2015 file photo, Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades, right, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, left, and United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide shake hands after a dinner at the Ledra Palace Hotel inside the UN controlled buffer zone that divides the Cypriot capital Nicosia. United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide on Friday, May 26, 2017, has called off talks with the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit that would aim for an overall reunification deal.
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
