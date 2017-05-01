Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The increase in fuel, electricity, telecommunications and water costs faced by Turkish Cypriots is directly related to the fluctuating Turkish Lira which is used as currency in the north. Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, President of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce Fikri Toros said that the economy of the north was a typical island economy with imports outweighing exports while using the Turkish Lira as currency because the on-going Cyprus problem has kept them out of the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC