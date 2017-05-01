The increase in fuel, electricity, telecommunications and water costs faced by Turkish Cypriots is directly related to the fluctuating Turkish Lira which is used as currency in the north. Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, President of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce Fikri Toros said that the economy of the north was a typical island economy with imports outweighing exports while using the Turkish Lira as currency because the on-going Cyprus problem has kept them out of the European Union.

