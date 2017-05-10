Turkey issues NOTAM over Cyprus-contr...

Turkey issues NOTAM over Cyprus-controlled air-space

Although Turkey has ceased issuing new NAVTEX for Turkish navy exercises in waters controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, it has moved ahead with issuing four NOTAM for aerial military drills. With the four NOTAM, the Turkish government lays claim to areas in the Nicosia FIR for its aerial military drills.

Chicago, IL

