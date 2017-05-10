Cyprus Pride 2017 is organising a Eurovision Song Contest party at The Old Powerhouse on the day of the competition's grand finale. What: The Eurovision party When: Saturday, 13 May Where : The Old Powerhouse , 3 Tempon Street, Nicosia The evening will include two presenters, a drag show and imitations of the biggest stars that have been on the Eurovision stage, with prediction contests of the winners running simultaneously during the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.