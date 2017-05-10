The Eurovision party

The Eurovision party

Cyprus Pride 2017 is organising a Eurovision Song Contest party at The Old Powerhouse on the day of the competition's grand finale. What: The Eurovision party When: Saturday, 13 May Where : The Old Powerhouse , 3 Tempon Street, Nicosia The evening will include two presenters, a drag show and imitations of the biggest stars that have been on the Eurovision stage, with prediction contests of the winners running simultaneously during the show.

