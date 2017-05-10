Sexual violence rising in the north

By Kyriacos Kiliaris The Turkish Cypriot Community is outraged over the steady rise in sexual assaults cases in the north. On Wednesday, a court in Nicosia saw the police bring before it a 57-year-old man on charges of raping a 70-year-old deaf-and-dumb woman for a period of one year.

