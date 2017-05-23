SBA cop fighting for his life after c...

SBA cop fighting for his life after car fire

6 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The next 24 hours are considered to be critical for a Sovereign Base Area police sergeant who was pulled from a flaming car in a field near Dasaki village this week. The sergeant, who is said to be Greek Cypriot, is said to be in extremely critical condition and is being treated for burns for over 80% of his body at Nicosia General Hospital.

Chicago, IL

