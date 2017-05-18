Russia's Lavrov starts working visit ...

Russia's Lavrov starts working visit in Cyprus

The Cyprus Weekly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Nicosia on Thursday that international law should prevail when it comes to imminent gas drilling within Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone. He was responding to a question about strong speculation over a hot incident in the region by Turkey in July when international firms plan to carry out drills.

Chicago, IL

