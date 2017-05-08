Russia To Challenge EBRD Ban On New Investments

Russian officials will again try to overturn a ban by the European Bank on Reconstruction and Development on new investment loans in Russia when the bank holds its annual meeting in Cyprus this week. Russian Economy Minister Maksim Oreshkin is due to address the EBRD board of governors in Nicosia, the Cypriot capital, on May 10. The EBRD imposed the ban as part of a series of Western sanctions after Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

