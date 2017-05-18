Russia, Syria slam U.S. over airstrike

Escorted by security men, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, arrives at a session of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers at the Filoxenia Conference Center in Nicosia, Cyprus Friday, May 19, 2017. Russian and Syrian officials Friday strongly condemned a U.S. airstrike on pro-Syrian government forces in southern Syria a day earlier, calling it an act of aggression and rejecting the United States' justification for the attack.

