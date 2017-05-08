"Respect" - the theme of the 2017 edition of the European Comics Salon

The new edition is held under an extremely actual theme, RESPECT, chosen in compliance with the latest events that marked both the European political and social life: conflicts, debates on the refugee crisis or the uncertainty caused by the terrorism outbreaks. The works of the artists coming from the 15 countries included in this project , which will be exhibited for two weeks at Rezidenta Scena9 , reflect this theme and the new architecture of the European political and social tensions.

