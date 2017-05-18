Questions answered as Cyprus nears new NHS
As Cyprus gets ever closer to the introduction of an all-new National Health System , many members of the public still have a lot of questions about exactly what it will mean for them. The NHS is an independent and autonomous insurance fund in which contributions and / or other income will be paid to healthcare providers to provide health care services to the citizens of the Republic of Cyprus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC