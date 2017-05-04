Probe launched into dodgy benefits cl...

Probe launched into dodgy benefits claims in Brussels

The Cyprus Weekly

Attorney General Costas Clerides has called for a criminal inquiry to be launched against two employees of the Finance Ministry following suspicions of obtaining money by false pretence. The two individuals - who had been serving at different services of the ministry before being stationed in Brussels at the Permanent Representation of Cyprus in the European Union - had reportedly been declaring a 500 per month in additional expenses that police suspect to be false.

Chicago, IL

