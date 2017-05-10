Preparations for a new Geneva in the works
Despite Nicosia's reservations, there seem to be intensive behind-the-scenes preparations for a new Geneva Conference on Cyprus in June with the aim of reaching the final stages of negotiations on the Cyprus problem. According to sources close to Phileleftheros, Turkey has indicated that she would be more 'flexible' on the issues of guarantees and security within the framework of a conference if Nicosia accepts the issue of the four freedoms.
