Police still in the dark over Marie abduction

By George Philis Cyprus police are taking a lot of heat for the way they have handled the abduction of little girl Marie, as more questions than answers have been raised in the case. Marie Eleni Grimsrud, aged 4, is still listed as missing after her Norwegian father, 49-year-old Leif Torkel Grimsrud, reportedly orchestrated her abduction two weeks ago outside her daycare centre in Nicosia, during morning drop-off.

