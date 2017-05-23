Pinterest

A Turkish Cypriot court in Nicosia has remanded a 13-year-old boy in custody after he reportedly stabbed a man who had gotten into a row with his father. The victim has been described as being a 34-year-old man from Kythrea while the boy's father has also been remanded in police custody while investigations continue.

