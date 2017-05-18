Palestinian officials hope to launch ...

Palestinian officials hope to launch e-currency in 5 years

NICOSIA: Palestinian officials are planning for the territory to have its own digital-only currency within five years, a move designed to safeguard against potential Israeli interference, the head of the Palestine Monetary Authority told Reuters. Palestinians have no currency of their own and use the euro, U.S. dollar, Israeli shekel and Jordanian dinar in their daily lives.

