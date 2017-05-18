OSCE Minsk Group Blames Azerbaijan fo...

OSCE Minsk Group Blames Azerbaijan for Missile Attack

16 hrs ago Read more: Groong

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America, issued a statement on Friday holding Azerbaijan accountable for the missiles fired in an attack against the Artsakh Republic on the night of May 16-17. The Minsk Group further condemned their ceasefire violations.

Chicago, IL

