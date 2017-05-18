Obligatory R.E. lessons in TC schools 'wrong'
By Kyriacos Kiliaris The Turkish Cypriot ombudsman, Emine Dizdarli, has stated in a report that compulsory religious education in schools in the north is a violation of basic human rights and against the charter of regulations. Following Dizdarli's report, the Cyprus Pir Sultan Abdal Cultural centre, the elementary and secondary education teachers' unions, respectively KTOS and KTOEOS, held a press conference yesterday, applauding the report and demanding rectifying measures.
