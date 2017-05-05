Number of Cyprus's jobless drops lowe...

Number of Cyprus's jobless drops lowest level in five years

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The number of jobless in bailed-out Cyprus fell to its lowest level in five years in April, the island's statistical service said on Thursday in a statement. It said that the number of people out of work dropped to a seasonally adjusted low of 35,083.

