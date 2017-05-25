Note sparks bomb scare before flight ...

Note sparks bomb scare before flight to Turkish Cyprus from Istanbul

Read more: Turkish Daily News

A note handed by a passenger to a flight attendant ahead of a flight to Nicosia from Istanbul sparked a bomb scare on May 24, DoAYan News Agency has reported. As the KK1010 Atlasglobal flight was completing its final preparations for takeoff from AtatA1 4rk Airport to Ercan Airport at 4.45 p.m., the unidentified passenger handed a flight attendant a note reading: "I'm calling on the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Chicago, IL

