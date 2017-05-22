'No reports of Cypriot casualties' in...

'No reports of Cypriot casualties' in Manchester attack

10 hrs ago

Cyprus Government Spokesperson Nikos Christodoulides says there are no reports of any Cypriots victims in the blast that killed many young people and injured dozens more at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. "We offer our condolences to the British government.

Chicago, IL

