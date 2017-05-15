Nalbandian to fly to Nicosia for CE foreign-ministerial meeting
YEREVAN, May 17. /ARKA/. Edward Nalbandian, Armenian foreign minister, will travel to Nicosia, Cyprus, to attend the 127th foreign-ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe on May 18 and 19, the press office of the Armenian foreign ministry reported on Wednesday.
