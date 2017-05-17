Mother and son arrested over Cablenet...

Mother and son arrested over Cablenet cyberattack

Police say a 54-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the recent hacking attack against digital TV and internet provider Cablenet. The mother and son are set to be taken before a Nicosia magistrate on Thursday after they were both taken in for questioning on Wednesday night.

