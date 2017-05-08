More needs to be done for young drug users in Cyprus
MPs have called on the state to do more to help young drug users in Cyprus, expressing concern there are more addicts than official numbers reflect. The House Human Rights Committee discussed the issue on Monday with MPs noting there were indications of a higher number of young addicts - aged 14 to 22 - that the government had on record.
