Minister hails Chinese recognition of Cypriot university titles
Cypriot Education Minister Costas Kadis on Monday said an agreement he signed with his Chinese counterpart Chen Baosheng on the mutual recognition of university titles is very important for Cyprus. "The agreement is the catalyst for strengthening the co-operation in the field of higher education between the two countries," Kadis said He added that it will turn Cyprus into a regional education and research centre and will attract even more foreign students.
