May 16, 2017Napa murder suspect wanted to spill the beans in 2022

The Famagusta Criminal Court heard that convicted Marios Christodoulou aka Benny had expressed his readiness to broker a deal with police whereby he would inform them of details regarding the Fanos Kalopsidiotis murder after he had served 5-6 years in prison. Christodoulou is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the murder of Phanos Kalopsidiotis and the Hadjiefthymiou couple at a restaurant on June 23, 2016, in Ayia Napa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.