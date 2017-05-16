May 16, 2017Napa murder suspect wante...

May 16, 2017Napa murder suspect wanted to spill the beans in 2022

Tuesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The Famagusta Criminal Court heard that convicted Marios Christodoulou aka Benny had expressed his readiness to broker a deal with police whereby he would inform them of details regarding the Fanos Kalopsidiotis murder after he had served 5-6 years in prison. Christodoulou is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the murder of Phanos Kalopsidiotis and the Hadjiefthymiou couple at a restaurant on June 23, 2016, in Ayia Napa.

Chicago, IL

